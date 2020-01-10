Sign up
Photo 853
Von Trapp Wedding
This is the church at Mondsee, setting for the Von Trapp wedding in the film "The Sound of Music"
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
music
of
sound
von
trapp
mondsee
