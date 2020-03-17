Sign up
Photo 876
Dubai Fountains
Beautiful display each evening in Dubai. Almost a month ago exactly. Don't think there will be any more travel on the cards for quite some time. Stay safe and healthy, everyone.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
876
photos
111
followers
174
following
240% complete
View this month »
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
18th February 2020 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dubai
,
fountains
,
travel
Peter Dulis
ace
NIce capture + memories
March 17th, 2020
Judith Johnson
A lovely capture
March 17th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful capture, stay close to home and safe!
March 17th, 2020
