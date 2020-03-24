Previous
Tower Bridge by cmp
Photo 877

Tower Bridge

This is a picture from 10 days ago. We managed to visit our son in London one last time before the troubles really began. We mostly avoided Central London. I always find this an impressive sight. Stay safe and well everyone.
24th March 2020

Catherine P

Teacher of French and German.
Krista Marson ace
Iconic view
March 24th, 2020  
