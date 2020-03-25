Sign up
Photo 878
Fun and Frolicks
Went out for a walk this morning to enjoy the sunshine - my one form of outdoor exercise per day - and enjoyed watching this horse rolling around in a field. Was soon back on his/her feet!
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
25th March 2020 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
exercise
,
field
,
rolling
