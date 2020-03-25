Previous
Next
Fun and Frolicks by cmp
Photo 878

Fun and Frolicks

Went out for a walk this morning to enjoy the sunshine - my one form of outdoor exercise per day - and enjoyed watching this horse rolling around in a field. Was soon back on his/her feet!
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise