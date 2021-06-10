Previous
On the Look-Out by cmp
Photo 1022

On the Look-Out

Male peacock at Warwick Castle. I was told that it's breeding season and they have 6 male peacocks and only 2 females, one of which is nesting and the other is very elusive!!! So the others are clearly on the look-out!!
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Photo Details

leggzy
Such a vibrant blue. Great capture
June 10th, 2021  
