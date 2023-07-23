Sign up
Photo 1073
Last of the Summer Wine
Nora Batty's steps from the old tv series Last of the Summer Wine. Filmed in Holmfirth village in Yorkshire.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
0
0
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
1074
photos
83
followers
132
following
294% complete
View this month »
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
1st July 2023 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
series
,
steps
,
yorshire
,
holmfirth
