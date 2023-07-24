Sign up
Photo 1074
Photo 1074
Where I grew up
View from the top of Latrigg across Keswick and Derwentwater and the valleys of the English Lake District.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
25th June 2023 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
scenery
,
fells
,
keswick
,
valleys
,
derwentwater
,
latrigg
