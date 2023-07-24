Previous
Where I grew up by cmp
Where I grew up

View from the top of Latrigg across Keswick and Derwentwater and the valleys of the English Lake District.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Catherine P

Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
