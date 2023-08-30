Sign up
Photo 1075
Alpine Scene
Perfect weather for hiking and admiring stunning scenery. Picture taken behind the Gosaukamm in Upper Austria. Cows grazing at approximately 4700 feet in altitude.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
4
365
DMC-TZ80
18th August 2023 2:31pm
mountains
scenery
hiking
cows
austria
gosaukamm
