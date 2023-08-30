Previous
Alpine Scene by cmp
Alpine Scene

Perfect weather for hiking and admiring stunning scenery. Picture taken behind the Gosaukamm in Upper Austria. Cows grazing at approximately 4700 feet in altitude.
30th August 2023

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
