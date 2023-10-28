Sign up
Photo 1080
Flight to Nice
View from the plane of Nice and its harbour as we were coming in to land.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
1
1
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
1081
photos
82
followers
129
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(8) power
Taken
28th October 2023 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
flight
,
plane
,
harbour
,
nice
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
October 29th, 2023
