Previous
Photo 1081
Fishing Harbour
Working fishing harbour at Cros de Cagnes near Nice on the south coast of France.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
2
1
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(8) power
Taken
29th October 2023 11:25am
Tags
sea
,
france
,
boats
,
de
,
fishing
,
harbour
,
cros
,
cagnes
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding village I love the cloud cover the the orange boat
October 29th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous harbour!
October 29th, 2023
