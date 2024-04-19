Village Shrine

The village I drove through this morning is inhabited by mostly Catholic folk. There are signs of poverty, deprivation and destitution in this small seaside hamlet.



Although I am not remotely religious, I am always heartened to observe several handmade shrines lining the streets or on the various beaches in these off-the-beaten-path villages. I know that for many struggling fisherfolk families, their faith is what gets them through the adversity they face on a daily basis.



People on their way to the bus stop, to work, to school or to wherever they're going, will stop a while at these shrines, say a quick prayer, maybe light a candle in that little tin house-shaped candle holder on the left there, and then get on with their day.



The shrines are always blue and white, blue being the colour associated with Mary. There is also always a statuette of Mary in the shrine, frequently protected by bars and little gates to ward off vandalism or theft.