Lotto Outlet by cocokinetic
Photo 514

Lotto Outlet

This is a lotto office on the outside of a casino in Grand Baie. I'm not quite sure if the guy is the casino bouncer, or if he's the lotto office worker. To me, he gives off the aura of a bouncer-type figure, though.

Lotto is extremely popular here. I think there's a draw twice a week. Our currency is the Mauritian Rupee (not the Indian Rupee) if anyone wishes to check out the currency exchange rate. Lotto winnings can go up to about 60 million Mauritian Rupees, sometimes higher.

27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
John Falconer ace
Great street photography shot. And INR60million is about AUD1.1million! A nice amount.
April 27th, 2024  
Karen ace
@johnfalconer
Thanks, John - its an absolute fortune for many, many folks here. Even the 5 million draw, which is the base amount if a previous round has been won, is a much longed-for-win.
April 27th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Good street shot. I agree with you. He looks like a bouncer.
April 27th, 2024  
