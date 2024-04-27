Lotto Outlet

This is a lotto office on the outside of a casino in Grand Baie. I'm not quite sure if the guy is the casino bouncer, or if he's the lotto office worker. To me, he gives off the aura of a bouncer-type figure, though.



Lotto is extremely popular here. I think there's a draw twice a week. Our currency is the Mauritian Rupee (not the Indian Rupee) if anyone wishes to check out the currency exchange rate. Lotto winnings can go up to about 60 million Mauritian Rupees, sometimes higher.



