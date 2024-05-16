Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
His Favourite Place - Lake George
An entry for WWYD-229.
I cropped Ann’s photo into portrait mode, found this beautiful young man’s face as a sticker in Picsart, zoomed it and added it as a new layer in screen blend mode. Added a bit of grunge.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
0
0
Tags
wwyd-229
