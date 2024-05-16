Previous
His Favourite Place - Lake George by cocokinetic
3 / 365

His Favourite Place - Lake George

An entry for WWYD-229.

I cropped Ann’s photo into portrait mode, found this beautiful young man’s face as a sticker in Picsart, zoomed it and added it as a new layer in screen blend mode. Added a bit of grunge.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise