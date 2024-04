Desert Rose in the Rain

At last! Cool blissful rain!



I have no intention of going anywhere today and tomorrow, so I’ll just take a few mundane shots around the house and garden with a lens I seldom use, a Lensbaby Velvet 56.



This thing is completely manual as far as focus and aperture is concerned. Something different, it’s interesting to use, and takes me out of the muscle memory I have of using my other lens’ auto-focus capabilities.