Spring
Spring

Finally getting down to WOD. I believe that was meant by spring for today has a seasonal meaning to it.

It’s not spring here by any stretch of the imagination, so I came up with another form of spring.

But it’s amazing how hard it is to find gadgets with springs in them!

I searched pens, I went through my husbands myriad boxes of hoarded stuff in the garage - boxes where he keeps things like bolts, nuts, washers, nails, screws and the like - nothing doing.

As a last resort, I scrummaged around in the kitchen drawer, and found this ice-cream scoop.

Ha! At last - a spring! Not quite what I had in mind, but still - a spring nonetheless.

28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Karen

