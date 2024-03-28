Sign up
Photo 460
Photo 460
Spring
Finally getting down to WOD. I believe that was meant by spring for today has a seasonal meaning to it.
It’s not spring here by any stretch of the imagination, so I came up with another form of spring.
But it’s amazing how hard it is to find gadgets with springs in them!
I searched pens, I went through my husbands myriad boxes of hoarded stuff in the garage - boxes where he keeps things like bolts, nuts, washers, nails, screws and the like - nothing doing.
As a last resort, I scrummaged around in the kitchen drawer, and found this ice-cream scoop.
Ha! At last - a spring! Not quite what I had in mind, but still - a spring nonetheless.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1391
photos
68
followers
32
following
126% complete
View this month »
