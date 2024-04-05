Sign up
Previous
Photo 467
Lily took a Tumble
Poor lily. I did rescue it though, and supported it in a more or less diagonal position with a forked stick found lying around.
Not perfect, but at least the pretty flower isn’t dragging her heart around on the ground.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
5th April 2024 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
