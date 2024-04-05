Previous
Lily took a Tumble by cocokinetic
Photo 467

Lily took a Tumble

Poor lily. I did rescue it though, and supported it in a more or less diagonal position with a forked stick found lying around.

Not perfect, but at least the pretty flower isn’t dragging her heart around on the ground.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise