Previous
Photo 541
No Mow May #24
I think this grass is known as Smilo grass.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oloptum_miliaceum
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Tags
nomowmay-24
Lesley
ace
Love the warmth of this
May 24th, 2024
