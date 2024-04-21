Previous
Toothpicks by cocokinetic
Or ‘tooth sticks’ as my husband calls them; being French-speaking, he has problems in pronouncing the word toothpicks.

Lensbaby 56 Velvet
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Karen

Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
April 21st, 2024  
Jan Talmon ace
Nice
April 21st, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Very effective image.
April 21st, 2024  
