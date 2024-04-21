Sign up
Photo 472
Toothpicks
Or 'tooth sticks' as my husband calls them; being French-speaking, he has problems in pronouncing the word toothpicks.
Lensbaby 56 Velvet
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
3
0
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Tags
eotb-154
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
April 21st, 2024
Jan Talmon
ace
Nice
April 21st, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Very effective image.
April 21st, 2024
