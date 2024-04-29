Sign up
Previous
Photo 479
Still at it #3
Steps. Lighting provided by sun shining through the leaves of a kind of date palm.
Lensbaby Velvet 28mm.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
Beverley
ace
Lovely shaped light flash over the steps… well spotted
April 29th, 2024
