Still at it #3 by cocokinetic
Still at it #3

Steps. Lighting provided by sun shining through the leaves of a kind of date palm.


Lensbaby Velvet 28mm.
29th April 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Beverley ace
Lovely shaped light flash over the steps… well spotted
April 29th, 2024  
