Measles Leaf Plant by cocokinetic
Photo 478

Measles Leaf Plant

https://plantlust.com/plants/4057/drimiopsis-botryoides/

My last try for today with this LB Velvet lens.

Enough messing with my head for a while. I’m halfway tempted to hurl lenses and cameras and the whole tootie into the swimming pool in frustration.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
