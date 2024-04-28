Sign up
Previous
Photo 478
Measles Leaf Plant
https://plantlust.com/plants/4057/drimiopsis-botryoides/
My last try for today with this LB Velvet lens.
Enough messing with my head for a while. I’m halfway tempted to hurl lenses and cameras and the whole tootie into the swimming pool in frustration.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
