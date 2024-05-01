Previous
Just a bit of fun by cocokinetic
Just a bit of fun

I happened to come across a FB group called ‘faces in everyday things’ (I think it’s called something like that.)

There are some truly funny ‘faces’ around! So now I’m also on the lookout for faces, and I came across this one in an overturned pole earlier on today.
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Kerry McCarthy ace
Fun find! Nice one.
May 1st, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Nice find. I like the expression on the face. lol
May 1st, 2024  
