Previous
Photo 481
Just a bit of fun
I happened to come across a FB group called ‘faces in everyday things’ (I think it’s called something like that.)
There are some truly funny ‘faces’ around! So now I’m also on the lookout for faces, and I came across this one in an overturned pole earlier on today.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
2
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1469
photos
74
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
1st May 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Fun find! Nice one.
May 1st, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Nice find. I like the expression on the face. lol
May 1st, 2024
