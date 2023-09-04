Sign up
Previous
Photo 412
Distortion
A grid I noticed lying around on the beach earlier. Maybe it belongs of the seaside food stalls. They often prepare barbecues for their numerous clients who spend the entire day on the beach.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th September 2023 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool, like the solid lines and the curved shadows
September 4th, 2023
