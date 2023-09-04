Previous
Distortion by cocokinetic
A grid I noticed lying around on the beach earlier. Maybe it belongs of the seaside food stalls. They often prepare barbecues for their numerous clients who spend the entire day on the beach.
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Walks @ 7 ace
Very cool, like the solid lines and the curved shadows
September 4th, 2023  
