Previous
June Words #16 - Petals by cocokinetic
Photo 515

June Words #16 - Petals

I think this flower is called a heliconia. The capture is a bit bright, but it was a beautifully bright sunshiny day.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise