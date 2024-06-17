Previous
June Words #17 - Smooth by cocokinetic
June Words #17 - Smooth

A bit of an oddball capture, but I was trying to find something smooth while going about daily errands and then I came across this bunch of tyres. The third one down looks like its seen healthier-tyre days.
Karen

@cocokinetic
Mark St Clair ace
Thank goodness the person changed the third one out as it was about to blowout! Great find
Mags ace
Interesting choice! Very different!
