Previous
Photo 516
June Words #17 - Smooth
A bit of an oddball capture, but I was trying to find something smooth while going about daily errands and then I came across this bunch of tyres. The third one down looks like its seen healthier-tyre days.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
2
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1620
photos
87
followers
51
following
141% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th June 2024 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
june24words
Mark St Clair
ace
Thank goodness the person changed the third one out as it was about to blowout! Great find
June 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Interesting choice! Very different!
June 17th, 2024
