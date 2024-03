The Boomboxer with Socks

Just a slice in the life.



It feels like 500 degrees C at the moment and the driver is wearing socks with his sandals on the beach.



But he looks pretty comfortable anyway. Nice long lean legs! (I couldn’t help but notice.)



I enjoyed his music - he had ZZ Top’s ‘Give me all your Loving’ blaring. That’s quite the fancy set of loudspeakers he has installed in the doors. By the looks of the this one, they appear to be bespoke-fitted. He could’ve run a full-on beach discotheque with the sound that pair of speakers gave out.