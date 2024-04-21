Sign up
Velvet - Bird’s Eye Chilli Macro
A bit darker than the Desert Rose. I should've used a slower shutter speed. But ugh, that means tripod. I'm not a fan of tripods.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
21st April 2024 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
I think it’s perfect. That shine!!
April 21st, 2024
