Velvet - Bird’s Eye Chilli Macro by cocokinetic
Photo 460

Velvet - Bird’s Eye Chilli Macro

A bit darker than the Desert Rose. I should've used a slower shutter speed. But ugh, that means tripod. I'm not a fan of tripods.
21st April 2024

Karen

Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Lesley ace
I think it’s perfect. That shine!!
April 21st, 2024  
