Shoney by corinnec
Shoney

Shoney is a fighter. She is allergic to bees and she caught Valley Fever resulting in a condition called uveitis in both eyes. She is a lizard hunter and a quail connoisseur. Her friend is a long-nosed snake who lives under a rock by our pool.
Corinne C

@corinnec
