Snow Man by corinnec
203 / 365

Snow Man

Since we left Canada for Arizona my daughter regretted the snow. Now living in Vermont she can fulfill her dream to build a snowman in our backyard. It is about 5'5 and it does not have a nose because I was out of carrots :-)
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021).
Great shot of this cute snowman
February 13th, 2022  
