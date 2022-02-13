Sign up
203 / 365
Snow Man
Since we left Canada for Arizona my daughter regretted the snow. Now living in Vermont she can fulfill her dream to build a snowman in our backyard. It is about 5'5 and it does not have a nose because I was out of carrots :-)
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
1
0
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
198
199
200
13
201
14
202
203
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th February 2022 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
snowman
,
vermont
Pyrrhula
Great shot of this cute snowman
February 13th, 2022
