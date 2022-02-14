Sign up
204 / 365
Happy Valentine's Day
whether you have a Valentine or not.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th February 2022 3:31pm
Tags
red
,
rose
,
vermont
,
valentine
Islandgirl
ace
Wow that's a beauty!
February 15th, 2022
