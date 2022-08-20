Sign up
338 / 365
Fern
An early morning walk with my daughter was an opportunity for some photography.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
4
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
467
photos
96
followers
175
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th August 2022 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
fern
,
summer
,
vermont
Call me Joe
ace
Bokehlicious❤️⭐️
August 20th, 2022
Babs
ace
So pretty, love the bokeh.
August 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Incredible bokeh! Beautiful shot.
August 20th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lovely light and bokeh
August 20th, 2022
