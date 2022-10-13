Sign up
Photo 386
Fall Reflections
On our way back home from Canada we went through many charming towns. I'm not sure where this picture was taken except that this was close to highway 458 in New York State.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
4
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
386
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th October 2022 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
reflection
,
town
,
york
,
river
,
fall
,
building
,
cactp
Mags
ace
Beautiful scene!
October 13th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely town
October 13th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
October 13th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the water, houses and nice fall colors of nature.
October 13th, 2022
