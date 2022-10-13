Previous
Fall Reflections

On our way back home from Canada we went through many charming towns. I'm not sure where this picture was taken except that this was close to highway 458 in New York State.
Mags ace
Beautiful scene!
October 13th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely town
October 13th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
October 13th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the water, houses and nice fall colors of nature.
October 13th, 2022  
