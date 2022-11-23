Sign up
Photo 427
Wabi Sabi Unfinished
For the 52Frames theme : Wabi Sabi
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
579
photos
106
followers
181
following
117% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd November 2022 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shed
,
building
,
vermont
,
wabi sabi
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
