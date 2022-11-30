Sign up
Photo 433
We Go to the Bank When it Rains
It's been raining a lot for the past days and it's been very dark so I didn't touch my camera.
We keep some paperwork at the bank and I am always impressed by the door of their safe.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
586
photos
107
followers
184
following
118% complete
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
38
428
27
429
430
431
432
433
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th August 2022 10:35am
Tags
door
,
bank
,
safe
,
mundane
bruni
ace
Does it look like a clock when it's closed. fav.
November 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! That's one big round door. Cool shot! I'm surprised they let you take a photo of it.
November 30th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
November 30th, 2022
