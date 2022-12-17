Previous
Next
Dumped by corinnec
Photo 451

Dumped

The heavy snowfall has started. Already some branches are broken and I am afraid to let the dogs in the backyard in case they get hurt by the fall branches.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Beautiful scene; hope there is not too much storm related damage.
December 17th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yikes!
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise