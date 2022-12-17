Sign up
Photo 451
Dumped
The heavy snowfall has started. Already some branches are broken and I am afraid to let the dogs in the backyard in case they get hurt by the fall branches.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
2
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th December 2022 9:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
night
,
winter
,
storm
,
vermont
amyK
ace
Beautiful scene; hope there is not too much storm related damage.
December 17th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yikes!
December 17th, 2022
