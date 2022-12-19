Sign up
Photo 453
On My Way to the Vet
I had to drive my big pup to the veterinarian for a routine check. I love the view along these rural roads and I just capture one small scene from the car.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th December 2022 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
road
,
winter
,
rural
,
mailbox
,
vermont
