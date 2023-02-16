Sign up
Photo 503
Airport Art
Made with broken plastic forks, straw, and other rubbish. Still colorful and attractive
16th February 2023
16th Feb 23
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th February 2023 12:29pm
art
airport
Mags
ace
Interesting art made from trash! Very cool find and capture.
March 4th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Wow very creative
March 4th, 2023
