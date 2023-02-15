Previous
Departure Moods by corinnec
Photo 502

Departure Moods

Exactly like I feel, 5 minutes tense and 30 minutes exhausted, 5 minutes tense, 30 minutes...
15th February 2023 15th Feb 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Fabulous candid capture! That seems to be the way it is when traveling these days.
March 4th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Travel is not what it used to be-nice capture
March 4th, 2023  
