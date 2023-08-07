Sign up
Previous
Photo 651
Fishing Family Fun
I took several images of this family by the pond. I was interested in their reflection. I chose to post this one because of where the family stands straight like the trees around them.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
reflection
,
family
,
water
,
summer
,
pond
,
fishing
,
vermont
Bucktree
ace
Great capture and reflections.
August 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture with lovely reflections.
August 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great day for fishing and capture of the reflection
August 7th, 2023
