Fishing Family Fun by corinnec
Photo 651

Fishing Family Fun

I took several images of this family by the pond. I was interested in their reflection. I chose to post this one because of where the family stands straight like the trees around them.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Corinne C

Bucktree ace
Great capture and reflections.
August 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture with lovely reflections.
August 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great day for fishing and capture of the reflection
August 7th, 2023  
