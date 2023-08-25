Previous
American Toad? by corinnec
Photo 657

American Toad?

I'm not sure but this maybe an American toad. She was there in front of one of our basement windows with her baby.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Lesley ace
Fabulous capture
August 25th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
are you sure it is not the male and female as toads don't hang around and raise their young
August 25th, 2023  
