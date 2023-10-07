Previous
52Frames - Dappled Light by corinnec
Photo 697

52Frames - Dappled Light

My mother fell sick and I didn't have too much time looking for dappled light photography opportunities this week. So I'll go with this shot.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Corinne C

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully framed. I am hoping all will be ok for you and your mother
October 7th, 2023  
