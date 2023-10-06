Sign up
Photo 696
Indian Summer
And Fall colors in Vermont
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
901
photos
143
followers
223
following
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
4th October 2023 1:49pm
Tags
tree
water
fall
pond
vermont
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors and reflections.
October 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with fabulous colours and reflections.
October 6th, 2023
