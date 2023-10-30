Sign up
Previous
Photo 715
Vestige of a Summer
The Cone flowers have lost their colors but they wear their Fall colors so elegantly.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
2
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
flower
,
fall
,
vermont
,
cone flower
Dawn
ace
Nice textures and colours
October 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful textures!
October 30th, 2023
