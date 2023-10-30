Previous
Vestige of a Summer by corinnec
Vestige of a Summer

The Cone flowers have lost their colors but they wear their Fall colors so elegantly.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Corinne C

Nice textures and colours
October 30th, 2023  
Wonderful textures!
October 30th, 2023  
