Photo 724
A House in a Bubble
My neighbor's house in a water drop.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Pot-Pourri
Canon EOS R6
9th November 2023 9:36am
reflection
water
drop
fall
vermont
minimalist
cactp
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture.
November 9th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Well spotted and a great capture. That is so cool.
November 9th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
oooh very clever Corinne , I never think of doing shots like this
November 9th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great close up capture of the droplet and the nice reflections in it,
November 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
November 9th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
November 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
November 9th, 2023
