Previous
A House in a Bubble by corinnec
Photo 724

A House in a Bubble

My neighbor's house in a water drop.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture.
November 9th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Well spotted and a great capture. That is so cool.
November 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
oooh very clever Corinne , I never think of doing shots like this
November 9th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great close up capture of the droplet and the nice reflections in it,
November 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
November 9th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
November 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise