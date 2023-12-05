Previous
Smoke by corinnec
Photo 746

Smoke

With subzero temperatures our little village smells like a big wood fire is burning everywhere.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Corinne C

Mags ace
Got to keep those home fires burning!
December 5th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
I love that smell. Great capture of the smoking chimneys.
December 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
That can make it hard to breathe when outside, but I understand the need for affordable heat.
December 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
December 5th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Looks great in b&w!
December 5th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great shot of those smoking chimmey`s. and nice wooden houses.
December 5th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great b&w capture with the white houses.
December 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking B&W shot.
December 5th, 2023  
