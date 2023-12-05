Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 746
Smoke
With subzero temperatures our little village smells like a big wood fire is burning everywhere.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
966
photos
149
followers
227
following
204% complete
View this month »
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
Latest from all albums
36
741
742
743
7
744
745
746
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th December 2023 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
house
,
smoke
,
vermont
,
cactp
Mags
ace
Got to keep those home fires burning!
December 5th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
I love that smell. Great capture of the smoking chimneys.
December 5th, 2023
Kathy
ace
That can make it hard to breathe when outside, but I understand the need for affordable heat.
December 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
December 5th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Looks great in b&w!
December 5th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great shot of those smoking chimmey`s. and nice wooden houses.
December 5th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great b&w capture with the white houses.
December 5th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking B&W shot.
December 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close