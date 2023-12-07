Sign up
Photo 747
Small Barn
There is no golden hour or blue hour just grey hours :-)
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
flag
winter
barn
trees
vermont
