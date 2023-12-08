Sign up
Photo 748
Vermont Christmas Tree
This maple-syrup-bucket Christmas tree is an annual tradition in the little village of Pittsford.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th December 2023 3:30pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
tradition
,
vermont
,
bucket
,
maple syrup
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh this is fabulous
December 8th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, that is a pretty cool tradition
December 8th, 2023
Linda Godwin
How very special! Great sight!
December 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
How great is that!
December 8th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
December 8th, 2023
