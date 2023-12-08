Previous
Vermont Christmas Tree by corinnec
Photo 748

Vermont Christmas Tree

This maple-syrup-bucket Christmas tree is an annual tradition in the little village of Pittsford.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Corinne C

Oh this is fabulous
December 8th, 2023  
Wow, that is a pretty cool tradition
December 8th, 2023  
How very special! Great sight!
December 8th, 2023  
How great is that!
December 8th, 2023  
Nice!
December 8th, 2023  
