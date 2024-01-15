Sign up
Photo 776
Vermont Sky
The United Church in Proctor is just a the end of our street. So from our front yard I can capture this scene.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in 2017 with a beginner class at our local...
Tags
snow
,
sky
,
church
,
winter
,
vermont
,
cactp
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful
January 15th, 2024
George
ace
Beautiful image.
January 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Those colors in that sky are amazing!
January 15th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful winter shot.
January 15th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 15th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Very pretty. Nice scene and the sky is beautiful I also like the sunset light on the hill behind the church.
January 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Picture perfect
January 15th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
What a sky
January 15th, 2024
Fisher Family
A beautiful scene and a lovely coloured sky - fav!
Ian
January 16th, 2024
Ian