In retrospect by corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot, as red as this truck! It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood. I stopped taking photos after I bought a shiny Canon 60D kit at Costco. It came out of its box for good after I took a community college course in photography which helped me deciphering my DSLR. Seing my enthusiasm my husband offered me a Canon R6 for Christmas 2022.

I am an impulsive photographer. My pictures are average at best and when I get a cute pic it's more luck than careful planning. Despite my photographic flaws I love taking photographs, it's always a refreshing, exciting experience and a moment for just myself (how selfish this sounds).

365 is my photography heaven. I enjoy looking at your photos, from the daily picture of your everyday life, the beautifully composed landscape, the daring portrait to the amazing wild life capture.

You all inspire me to continue my photographic journey.
KV ace
Thanks for sharing your story… even though I had a variety of cameras in a variety of film formats (from 35mm to 4 X 5) when I switched to digital I got a Canon 7D in 2010… it sat mostly on the shelf until I got serious about learning how to use it in 2019. So I completely understand your story. The community here is so awesome and I’ve learned so much from being a part of this community… I’m thankful for it every day.
January 16th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely story Corinne I started off with a box brownie it wasn’t until a few yrs ago I got my current camera and are still learning how to use
January 16th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Thanks. My story is very similar. Thanks the to all on 365.
January 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It's so nice to hear more of who you are. I appreciate seeing your daily photos.
January 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I love seeing the world through 365. I never tire of it.
January 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous shot and such a wonderful story to go with it Corinne!

I think many of us who have been here a bit longer have similar stories and cannot imagine a life without our cameras and friends on 365 :-)
January 16th, 2024  
