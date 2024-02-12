Sign up
Previous
Photo 797
Surveying
Another tiny bird way to far for my camera but lovely on the branch.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1031
photos
160
followers
236
following
218% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th February 2024 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
winter
,
bird
,
mono
,
vermont
,
for2024
