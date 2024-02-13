Sign up
Photo 798
Experiment
A mirror that we bought while living in the Southwest. It's very colorful and handmade.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
6
6
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th February 2024 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
vermont
,
caexperiment
KV
ace
Beautiful mirror… nice shallow DOF in reflection.
February 14th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh I love the use of selective focus!
February 14th, 2024
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Looks like the mirrors on movie sets where they don't want the crew to be reflected. The carving is very intricate.
February 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful mirror and shot!
February 14th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
February 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
February 14th, 2024
