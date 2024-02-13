Previous
Experiment by corinnec
Photo 798

Experiment

A mirror that we bought while living in the Southwest. It's very colorful and handmade.

13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
KV ace
Beautiful mirror… nice shallow DOF in reflection.
February 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh I love the use of selective focus!
February 14th, 2024  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Looks like the mirrors on movie sets where they don't want the crew to be reflected. The carving is very intricate.
February 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful mirror and shot!
February 14th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
February 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
February 14th, 2024  
